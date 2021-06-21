  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. PM Modi's first outreach to J&K politicians after 2018 could be a game-changer in Kashmir

PM Modi's first outreach to J&K politicians after 2018 could be a game-changer in Kashmir

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 21st, 2021, 13:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Ahmed Ali Fayyaz
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features