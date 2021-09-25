PM Modi's speech at UNGA is statement of true statesman, says Nadda

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th Assembly of UNGA is a statement of a true statesman. His speech has made the 1.3 billion people of the country proud," said Nadda while addressing a press conference today after the Prime Minister's global address at UNGA in New York.The theme for this year's General Debate was 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.The Prime Minister in his speech today paid tribute to COVID-19 victims, highlighted India's democracy, invited global vaccine manufacturers in India, spoke about terrorism, India's flagship schemes and the environment.On this, Nadda said, "The way PM Modi has highlighted every issue of India and attracted the world's view over it is appreciable. The Prime Minister has motivated the world to come along on the issues of COVID management, COVID vaccination, terrorism and even oceanic boundaries."He further said, "Prime Minister has shown the world with his work how India has travelled from 'democracy can deliver to democracy has delivered'."The Prime Minister at UNGA said India today is moving forward on the path of integrated development with 'Antyodaya' principle and threw light on flagship schemes of his government including Ayushmann Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana.Appreciating his speech, Nadda said, "He not only introduced the world community to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji's principles of integral humanism and Antyodaya but also elaborated on the development schemes being carried out by the Central Government on the basis of democratic values adopted in the last seven years under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'.""Moreover, today is the 105th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya," Nadda added.He also said that the Prime Minister has grabbed the attention of the world on global issues and inspired a global community."The way India has shown the mirror to the world about terrorism and has warned the countries using it as a political tool, it is a strong message from India for the countries that harbour terrorism," said Nadda.He reiterated the Prime Minister has expressed his commitment to help the general public, women, children and minorities of Afghanistan amid crisis in the country.India has established itself as a 'major power' under Prime Minister leadership, noted the BJP national president.PM arrived in New York on Friday evening for the final leg of his three-day US visit. It was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.During his visit, he met US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a bilateral meeting. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India. (ANI)