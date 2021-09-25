PM Modi's speech at UNGA was pertinent, world can draw inspiration: KJ Alphons

"Overall, his focus was as a global statesman on what the world needs to do together to fight terrorism, on how to overcome COVID-19 vaccine challenges and thirdly, the fruits of development must reach the last man out there. It was a pertinent speech from which the world can take inspiration," Alphons told ANI.Prime Minister today globally represented India and addressed the UNGA in New York. The theme for this year's General Debate was 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.The Prime Minister in his speech today paid tribute to COVID-19 victims, highlighted India's democracy, invited global vaccine manufacturers in India, spoke about terrorism, India's flagship schemes and the environment.Alphons said that the focus of the Prime Minister's speech was on terrorism."Prime Minister's address at the UNGA was like that of an absolute statesman. Dealing with all the key global issues that are pertinent to everybody today. The big focus was on the global fight against terrorism. It is a global issue and not just India's issue. Anybody who supports terrorism, it will strike them back at any point of time, he made it very clear," said the former Union Minister of State for Culture, and Tourism.The former Union Minister further stated that the US-visit of the Prime Minister had three primary goals."Prime Minister's visit to the United States had three primary goals. The first was to address UNGA, and bring to focus the key issues on which the world need to pay attention. The second was his meeting with the US President and Vice President, ensuring that India builds up a close relationship with the US," said Alphons.He also said that the Prime Minister had good relations with the last two US Presidents and the relationship of the country with the US is crucial. "Now he sits off extremely well with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. India's relationship with the US is crucial," said Alphons.The third primary goal was the Quad meeting, he said. "The Quad is an extremely important organisation," he added.Alphons further said, "Prime Minister's visit to the US has gone extremely well in all these three areas."Prime Minister Modi today emplaned for India from John F Kennedy International Airport after concluding his three-day US visit. It was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.During his visit, he met Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a bilateral meeting. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India. (ANI)