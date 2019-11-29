PM must cooperate with younger brother: Saamna

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray share brotherly ties and that it is the responsibility of the former to co-operate with his "younger brother" who has taken charge of the state.

Apparently referring to the Centre, the Shiv Sena said Delhi should respect the decision made by the people of Maharashtra and take care that the stability of the state government is not bedeviled.

The Sena made the comments in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' as it latched onto wishes extended by Modi to Thackeray after he took oath as the chief minister on Thursday evening. Modi has in the past referred to Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, as his "younger brother".

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," the prime minister tweeted after Thackeray was sworn-in. Responding, the Shiv Sena referred to Modi as "our prime minister" and said he has wished Maharashtra attains speedy development under Thackeray's leadership. "The Centre will have to co-operate (with the state) for that (speedy development). The Centre will have to extend help to bring Maharashtra's farmers out of their miseries," the Shiv Sena said. The Shiv Sena made the remarks in the editorial of the Marathi daily. "The BJP-Shiv Sena are sharing strained relations in Maharashtra politics, but Modi and Thackeray share brotherly ties. "The Centre will have to co-operate (with the state) for that (speedy development). The Centre will have to extend help to bring Maharashtra's farmers out of their miseries," the Shiv Sena said. The Shiv Sena made the remarks in the editorial of the Marathi daily. "The BJP-Shiv Sena are sharing strained relations in Maharashtra politics, but Modi and Thackeray share brotherly ties. "Hence, it is the responsibility of Shri Modi to cooperate with the younger brother from Maharashtra as the prime minister," it added. The Shiv Sena maintained the prime minister does not belong to any single party, but the entire country. "Delhi should respect the decision people of Maharashtra have taken and take care the stability of the state government is not bedeviled," it said. The soil of Maharashtra is filled with valour as inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of the state had fought with Delhi for its creation, the Shiv Sena said. "Delhi should respect the decision people of Maharashtra have taken and take care the stability of the state government is not bedeviled," it said. The soil of Maharashtra is filled with valour as inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of the state had fought with Delhi for its creation, the Shiv Sena said.