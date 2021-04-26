PM must live up to constitutional duty of saving lives: Owaisi

Alleging that for eight months, the government-led by Modi was in deep slumber which led to the second wave that has claimed lives of thousands of people, he said that the BJP government did nothing though all the experts had warned that there will be a second wave.

Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that he live up to his constitutional duty to save the lives of citizens.

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief was talking to reporters after launching Covid-19 helpline set up by the Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust in collaboration with Access Foundation.

Owaisi said under the Constitution, right to life is a fundamental right and demanded that Modi live up to his constitutional duty to save lives of people of India.

"You must rise up. You can't continue this emotional blackmail you are doing. Nothing is happening on the ground," he said, claiming that "the situation had slipped out of government's control".

"This government has no vision, no planning, no accountability or transparency.

"What is life of an Indian who happens to be poor, where is government? There is no government," the MP said and called Modi a "king who has no concern for the people who are dying outside his palace".

"If this is happening in Delhi, you can imagine what is happening in rural areas."

Stating that the government is not in control of the situation, Owaisi alleged that people have lost faith in government and they are helping themselves.

"It is because of their lack of concern and lack of planning that we are seeing this carnage. We are seeing deaths which are happening in thousands," he said.

Owaisi also ridiculed Modi's slogan of Amtanirbhar Bharat. "What Atmanirbhar Bharat... If there was Atmanirbhar Bharat why do you require oxygen from Saudi Arabia and other countries," he asked

Referring to the large number of deaths and the shortage of oxygen, medicines and lack of beds in hospitals, he said in his political life, he never saw such human misery.

"Graveyards are full. Shamshans are cremating bodies non-stop. If this can't Modi and his government, what will," he asked and demanded that the government waive off GST on oxygen, oximeters and Remdisivir.

He recalled that in January the Prime Minister told the World Economic Forum that India defeated Covid when other countries were making fun of it. Modi also told the Parliament proudly that his government won the battle against Covid though other countries were pessimistic. "If you had defeated Covid, why did the second wave come," he asked

Owaisi slammed the government for failing on all fronts. He said there was no planning for vaccine production and distribution and as a result, vaccines are not available for those who are due for second dose.

He also questioned the pricing of vaccine and said when crores of people have lost their jobs, it is for government ofto provide free vaccination to people. He quoted experts to say that if 80 per cent people are not vaccinated, there will be a third wave

Stating that states have no money to give for vaccination, Owaisi said the Centre should use PM Cares Fund. "What will you do with money. It's not your or my money. It's people's money. Use it for vaccinating people," he said.

He advised people to wear mask, maintain social distancing and take vaccines wherever it is available. Stating that they are fighting an invisible enemy, he said they should take all precautions.

Pointing out that Bangladesh is spending three per cent of its GDP on health, Owaisi said India was spending not even one per cent. He also demanded that the Telangana government increase spending on health and build new hospitals including a new building for Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

