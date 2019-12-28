PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister lying continuously, it's dangerous for country: Bhupesh Baghel, Congress news

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are lying continuously, which is 'precarious for the country.'

"Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah are continuously lying, which is very dangerous for the country. Today the situation is such that people have to prove their citizenship -- whether it is a four-year-old child or a senior citizen," said Baghel."If they are not able to do so, then for them detention centres will be opened. They won't be able to vote. They would have to approach the court," he said.Earlier today Baghel participated in the Congress Foundation Day celebration in the state."I congratulate all the people of Congress. This is an occasion to remember the founders of this party who have worked in the interests of the people," he said."Under its flag, they fought for the freedom of the country whether it's Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru or Maulana Kalam Sahab," added Baghel."We salute and remember all the great personalities. They recognised the power of unity in India and diversity. They followed Gandhi ji's path of non-violence and 'Satyagrah' and fought for the freedom of this country," he added.The Congress was founded by Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885. (ANI)