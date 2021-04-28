PM nod to procuring 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, to discuss the measures needed to improve liquid medical oxygen (LMO) supply for Covid management. He instructed that these oxygen concentrators should be procured at the earliest and provided in states with a high case burden.