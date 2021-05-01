PM offers prayers to Guru Teg Bahadur at Sis Ganj Sahib

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi visited the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk area without security route or special security arrangements at the Gurudwara.