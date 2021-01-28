PM pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his contribution to the fight for independence would inspire people across generations.

"Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations," Modi tweeted.