PM pays tribute to Patel, administers unity pledge

Kevadia (Gujarat), Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on his 144th birth anniversary. The day is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Later, he administered the unity pledge to the hundreds of government personnel gathered there.

Earlier Modi tweeted: "Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His contribution to our nation is monumental."

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day and people participate in the 'Run For Unity'.

