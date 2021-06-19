PM praises LS Speaker for enhancing Parliament's productivity

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday received laurels from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing productivity of Parliament proceedings during his two years in office.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him!
"It is worth noting that Shri @ombirlakota Ji has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and women MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House. He has also strengthened the various Committees, whose role in our democracy is vital."
On June 19, 2019, Birla was elected the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, following a motion for election moved by Modi. The Congress and the DMK too had moved notices, urging Birla to be impartial as the presiding officer of the Lower House.
--IANS
