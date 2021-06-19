PM praises LS Speaker for enhancing Parliament's productivity

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday received laurels from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing productivity of Parliament proceedings during his two years in office.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him!