PM praises Reliance, Tata Group for cleanliness drive

Reliance Foundation had tweeted a photo of a cleanliness drive in rural areas of Jaipur and mentioned that several "community members, including the Sarpanch participated in the #SwachhataHiSeva campaign by #RF."

It further said that the people cleaned the surroundings and also motivated other villagers to do the same.

"Heartening to see people coming together for cleanliness across urban and rural India," the Prime Minister said, retweeting the Reliance Foundation's post. Further, a video tweeted on October 2 by the Tata Group talked about abandoning the use of single-use plastic and said that in over 48 hours, over 20,000 volunteers of over 37 Tata companies collected and disposed off 1.3 lakh kgs of plastic.

The government plans to phase out single-use plastic by 2022. Prime Minister Modi announced the target in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.