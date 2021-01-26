PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipient Gaurav Ramola honoured in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Fourteen-year-old Gaurav Anurag Ramola, one of the winners of 'Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021' was on Tuesday honoured by Doon Yogpeeth, a cultural organisation in Dehradun, on the occasion of Republic Day.



Gaurav, a budding artist, was awarded the Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, he was honoured by spiritual guru Acharya Bipin Joshi with a national flag, a wreath, and an angavastra.

The teenage artist's father Chet Singh Ramola, mother Sunita Ramola, and elder brother Shivash Ramola were also honoured by Acharya Joshi.

Gaurav inaugurated the Republic Day programme by lighting a diya. He also gave commendation letters and medals to the best performers in the Republic Day programmes held by the organisation.

During a previous exhibition in Delhi, Gaurav had the opportunity to show his painting to PM Modi. (ANI)

