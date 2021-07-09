PM receives first copy of book on Guru Gobind Singh Ji

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the first copy of the book ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, penned by late Baljit Kaur Tulsi, the mother of noted lawyer K.T.S. Tulsi.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Received the first copy of the book ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA."