PM released butterflies, prayed to Narmada on his 69th B'day

The BJP has announced 'Seva Saptah (service week) and the workers are organising blood donation camps and other public service initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi has been greeted by large number of people across the country. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi wished him a healthy, happy and long life.

Andhra Pradesh Chief MInister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished Modi: "Warmest birthday greetings to our honourable Prime Minister. Wishing him long, healthy and successful life ahead in the service of the Nation," he said.

Union Ministers and BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman also greeted him.