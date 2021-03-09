PM releases manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on 'shlokas' of Srimad Bhagavadgita

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said thousands of scholars have dedicated their lives to an in-depth study of Gita, which can be clearly seen in the analysis of different interpretations on every verse of the scripture and the expression of so many mystics.He said it is also a symbol of freedom of thought in India and tolerance, which motivates every person to have his own viewpoint.Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir, were also present on the occasion.The Prime Minister lauded the work done by Dr Karan Singh on Indian philosophy. He noted that his effort has revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which has led the thought tradition of India for centuries.The Prime Minister said Adi Shankaracharya, who united India, saw Gita as spiritual consciousness. Saints like Ramanujacharya had put forth Gita as an expression of spiritual knowledge. For Swami Vivekananda, Gita has been a source of unwavering diligence and indomitable confidence. For Sri Aurobindo, the Gita was a true embodiment of knowledge and humanity.Gita was a beacon in Mahatma Gandhi's most difficult times. It has been the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's patriotism and valour.The Prime Minister said Gita was interpreted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and gave new strength to the freedom struggle.Noting that democracy gives freedom of thought, freedom of work and equal rights in every sphere of life, he said this comes from the democratic institutions that are the guardians of the constitution."Whenever we talk of our rights, we should also remember our democratic duties," he said.He said Gita is a book for the whole world and every person. It has been translated into many Indian and international languages and research is being carried out in many countries by many international scholars.The Prime Minister said it is in India's culture to share knowledge and the country's knowledge in mathematics, textiles, metallurgy or Ayurveda is treated as a wealth of humanity."Today, once again, India is building its potential to contribute to the progress of the whole world and serve humanity," he said.In an apparent reference to India's contribution in the fight against COVID-19, he said contribution through the Aatmanirbhar India campaign will come to the use of the world in an expanded way.An official release said that the general practice is to present the text of Srimad Bhagavadgita with a single commentary.It said for the first time, many of the key commentaries by celebrated Indian scholars have been brought together for achieving a comprehensive and comparative appreciation of Srimad Bhagavadgita.The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, has been written with extraordinary variety and nuance, the release said. (ANI)