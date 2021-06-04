PM reviews vax drive, instructs to cut down on wastage

The Prime Minister was briefed about the current availability of vaccine doses and the roadmap for ramping up the entire process.

At the meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the various aspects related to the vaccination drive.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Covid vaccination drive in the country.

He was also apprised about the efforts being undertaken to help the various vaccine manufacturers ramp up production. The government is actively working with the vaccine manufacturers and helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, the Prime Minister was briefed.

During the meeting, Modi also reviewed the status of vaccination coverage for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those in the 45+ and 18-44 age groups.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed all the concerned officials to cut down on vaccine wastage.

The officials also briefed Modi on the various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly.

They briefed the Prime Minister on the advance visibility being provided to the states on vaccine availability. They also apprised Modi that the states have been asked to pass on this information to the districts so that people do not face any inconvenience.

The meeting was attended by top Cabinet ministers and other important officials.

--IANS

miz/arm