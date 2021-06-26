PM reviews vax drive, says pace of testing shouldn't go down

The Prime Minister directed the officials to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down, as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain the spread of the virus in any region.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the top officials to review the Covid situation and the progress of the vaccination drive in the country.

The officials submitted a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the progress of the vaccination drive in the country.

Modi was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage, as well as coverage of the healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states.

The officials also apprised the Prime Minister about vaccine supply in the upcoming months and the efforts being made to ramp up production.

Modi was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days, which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45+ population, while 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the 45+ population.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccination this week and stressed that it is important to carry forward this momentum.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister that they are in touch with the state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach out to the people for vaccination.

Modi also spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.

