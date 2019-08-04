PM's brother Pankaj Modi visits Madurai Meenakshi temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Pankaj Modi visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple here on Sunday.

Pankaj, who is the younger brother of the Prime Minister, was accompanied by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambi Durai.

The Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple finds references in tales from as old as the 7th century. It was restored in the late 14th century when Hindu Kings came back to power in Madurai.



The temple is now under the administration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

