PM salutes 'nation's daughters' on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the 'daughters of the nation' on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity.

In a series of tweets, Modi said: "On the National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and their accomplishments in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity."