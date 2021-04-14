PM should heed RaGa's advice to control Covid-19 spike: Kamat

Panaji, April 14 (IANS) In a classic 'we told you so' barb, Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi heeded Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's advice on reshaping the country's vaccination outreach effort, the Covid-19 situation in India may have been less sinister.

Kamat's taunt at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in India have seen a severe spike across the country.

"If @BJP4India Government had listened to the Voice of @INCIndia Leader @RahulGandhi, #Covid situation in India would have been different today," Kamat tweeted.

"@PMOIndia must act wisely & accept the 7 demands made by Shri Rahul Gandhi to improve Covid & Economic situation in the Country. @INCGoa," the former Chief Minister also said.

Gandhi in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised questions about the manner in which the country's vaccination programme has been rolled out, amid reports of a shortage in vaccine availability in several parts of the country.

States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan have complained about the lack of availability of Covid-19 vaccines. Office bearers in the Maharashtra government have openly blamed the central government for not making enough vaccines available to the non-BJP ruled state.

Highlighting concerns related to the vaccine roll-out, Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Modi last week, had made several suggestions to enhance the efficacy of the inoculation drive, which includes putting in place an immediate moratorium on vaccine export.

"Provide vaccine suppliers with necessary resources to increase manufacturing capacity. Place an immediate moratorium on vaccine export fast track approval of other vaccines as per norms and guidelines open up vaccination to everyone who needs it," Gandhi had said.

"Double central allocation for vaccine procurement from the existing Rs. 35,000 crore. Give state governments greater say in vaccine procurement and distribution. Provide direct income support to the vulnerable sections in the disastrous second wave," he added.

--IANS

maya/ash