PM tells young scientists to innovate, patent, produce

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Affirming that science and technology provided a level-playing field for all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted young scientists to innovate, patent, produce and prosper.

"My advice to young scientists is to innovate, patent, produce and prosper, as these four steps will enable India to develop faster. Innovation for the people and by the people is the direction of new India," said Modi after inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) 2020 in this tech city.

Noting that new India needed technology and a logical temperament to give a direction to social and economic sectors, the Prime Minister told the scientific community that science and technology played a unifying role in society.

Expressing happiness for participating in the 5-day mega event at the beginning of the New Year, Modi said it was heartening that the science congress was happening in Bengaluru, a city linked with science and innovation.

"When we start year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology driven development, we take one more step in fulfilling our dream. I am also happy my first programme in the new-year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation," he pointed out

Addressing about 12,000 delegates, including Union and Karnataka ministers, top scientists, Nobel Laureates, researchers, academicians, students and other stakeholders, Modi said India's ranking in the global Innovation Index improved to 52 as the programmes created more technology business incubators in the last 50 years.

Exhorting the scientists to replicate India's success in space exploration in the new frontier deep sea water, Modi said all the stakeholders should explore, map and harness natural resources like water, energy, food and minerals.

"We know from science that the potential energy, the silent form of energy, can move mountains by its conversion to kinetic energy of motion.

"Can we build a Science in Motion," the Prime minister told the delegates.

Admitting that developments in ICT (information and community technologies) had provided cheaper smart phones and data for the benefit of their users, Modi said a common man could believe that he was no longer separate from the government.

"Technology also helped the government in providing cooking gas to 8-crore women and saving them from the health hazards of using coal or wood," he noted.

Referring to the theme of the 5-day mega event - "Science and Technology: Rural Development", the Prime Minister the government's welfare programmes reached the needy due to the intervention of science and technology.

"Our government was able to release Rs 12,000 crore minimum income support to 6 crore farmers across the country by crediting the amount (Rs 2,000) to each farmer family to their bank accounts directly using technology," he added.

