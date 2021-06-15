PM to address 5th edition of VivaTech on Wednesday

The event is held in Paris every year since 2016. The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and June 19.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 5th edition of VivaTech on Wednesday -- one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe.

The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the VivaTech event at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, said a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address.

Other prominent speakers in the event include Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain and Ministers/MPs from various European countries.

The event will also witness participation of corporate leaders like Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO, Facebook and Brad Smith, President, Microsoft among others.

VivaTech is the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation. It's a gathering of the world's brightest minds, talents, and products. It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe -- a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos -- a leading French media group.

The event brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.

--IANS

rak/skp/