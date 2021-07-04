PM to address CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday, it was announced on Sunday.

"Shri @narendramodi will address the #CoWINGlobalConclave tomorrow, 5th July at 3 PM," the PMO said in a tweet.

The National Health Authority tweeted: "We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5."