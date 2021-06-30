PM to address doctors on National Doctor's Day on Thursday

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on Thursday to mark the National Doctor's Day at a time when they played a crucial role in saving lives of lakhs of people as the whole country has been passing through the worst ever health crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic for the last one-and-a-half years.

He will address the doctors at 3 p.m. via video conferencing to show his gratitude towards them for their tireless support amid the crisis. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, the importance of doctors has been realised worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctor's community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

The Prime Minister has had lauded the role played by healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. He has also thanked the medical fraternity for helping the country in fight against two deadly waves of Covid-19 which have badly hit the economy and public health infrastructure.

In his monthly radio programme on last Sunday, the Prime Minister again lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in order to show gratitude to those doctors who have selflessly aided people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients.

