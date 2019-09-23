PM to address UN Climate Action Summit, hold bilaterals

The Prime Minister, who arrived here on Sunday night after the successful 'Howdy, Modi!' event, will also hold bilateral meetings with the Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and Qatar's Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The first engagement of the day will be the Climate Action Summit in which over 60 countries have been invited to speak. The event is being hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber.

Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit.

The second engagement will be a high level meeting on Universal Health Coverage, followed by a bilateral with the Qatar Emir. Modi will then meet President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, followed by a bilateral with the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte. This will be followed by a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore. This will be followed by the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. There will be a meeting with President Hage Geingob of Namibia, and finally a meeting with President Solih of the Maldives.