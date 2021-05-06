PM to attend European Council meet on Sat

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being hosted by the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) On the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a meeting of the Council on Saturday as a special invitee.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Modi will participate in the virtual meeting along with the heads of all the 27 EU Member States. The EU+27 have met in this format only once before, with US President Joe Biden in March this year.

The leaders will exchange views on the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation; fostering sustainable and inclusive growth; strengthening the India-EU economic partnership as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020.

