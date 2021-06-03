PM to chair meeting of CSIR Society on Friday

New June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday.

The meeting will also be attended by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Harsh Vardhan, who also holds the health portfolio.

The CSIR Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science & Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India.