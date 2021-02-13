PM to conclude 'Poribortan Yatra' in Bengal with rally in Kolkata

Menon said that the fifth and last phase of Poriborton Yatra will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 18 from Kakdwip in the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency before culminating in Kolkata with the Prime Minister's rally.

BJP's national secretary and co-incharge for West Bengal, Arvind Menon, told IANS that a large number of people are expected to attend the Prime Minister's rally in Kolkata.

"A large number of people are expected to attend the Prime Minister's rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. The yatra will pass through 51 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal," Menon said.

He added that the date for the Prime Minister's rally has not been finalised yet, but it will be fixed in the coming days.

Menon pointed out that the yatra will pass through the strongholds of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee's parliamentary constituencies.

Following the healthy turnout in the recent rallies held by the BJP leaders in the state, the saffron party is confident of uprooting the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal. "The writing on the wall is clear that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is going and the BJP is coming to power in West Bengal," Menon said.

The elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly are likey to take place in April-May this year.

Riding high on its impressive performance in the 2019 general elections in which the BJP won 18 of the state's 42 seats, the saffron party has set a target to win over 200 seats in the coming Assembly polls.

"The voters want change, which is clearly visible across the state. If Mamata Banerjee can't understand the mood of the people, no one can help her," said Menon.

As many as four Poriborton Yatras are currently going on in different parts of the state. "Several senior leaders are addressing public meetings in every Assembly constituency through which the yatras are passing," said a party leader.

On February 11, Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged off the fourth phase of Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar.

--IANS

sbh/arm