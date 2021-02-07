PM to reply on motion of thanks in Parliament

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on Monday on the motion of thanks on the President's address following the motion moved by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita on February 3.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.