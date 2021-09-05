PM to virtually address inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on Sept 7

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be virtually addressing the inaugural conclave of "Shikshak Parv" on September 7 at 10:30 AM.



He will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, these initiatives include the launch of the Indian sign language dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

With the theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' being "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India", the PM will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

The event will also be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the other Union Ministers of State for Education. (ANI)