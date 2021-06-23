PM Trudeau fuels election speculation after 'toxicity' barb on Canadian Parliament

Ottawa [Canada], June 23 (ANI): Fuelling speculation regarding early polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is portraying Parliament as a place of "toxicity" and "obstructionism" opposed to his minority government's agenda.



With key Bill being debated in the House of Commons, including Liberals' budget implementation Bill, time is running short to get outstanding legislation passed, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

"We have seen a level of obstructionism and toxicity in the House that is of real concern," Trudeau said outside of the steps of Rideau Cottage.

This comes after Trudeau returned from the Group of Seven (G7), NATO, and Canada-EU summits and is now quarantined under the country's COVID-19 rules.

Canadian PM on Tuesday had said his government's push to ban conversion therapy and enshrine the country's aim to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 can happen with the help of the Bloc Quebecois and NDP.

Trudeau said he welcomes parliamentary scrutiny of their work but found it troubling to see opposition MPs bring the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada to be publicly shamed.

The opposition is demanding information on why two scientists were escorted from Canada's highest security laboratory in Winnipeg two years ago and eventually fired. The issue has caused potential security concerns involving China.

Mark Gerretsen, Ontario MP and House regular, said one of the undoubtable problems with a minority Parliament is you never quite know when that election might come.

"Whether the rumours are true or not, two years certainly is, by conventional wisdom, on par for the standard length of a minority Parliament."

After first forming a majority government in 2015, this October will mark two years since Trudeau was re-elected. (ANI)

