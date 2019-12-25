PM urges farmers to use crops which consume less water

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching 'Atal Bhuchal scheme' on Wednesday, appealed to the farmers to use technology which helps prevent wastage of water in agriculture. Modi urged the farmers to grow the crops which consume less water.

"The crops like paddy, sugarcane consume lots of water, which ultimately depletes the groundwater. To change this, farmers need to made aware of rain water harvesting and recycling of water and other conservation techniques." the Prime Minister said.

Modi thanked the Haryana government for encouraging farmers to experiment with crops which consume less water. "This should be replicated throughout the country. More crop per drop is the way forward." Modi said. The Atal Bhujal Yojna is a central government scheme to be implemented over a period of five years. The scheme aims to improve ground water management through community participation in at least seven states. hindi-skp/