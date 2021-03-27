PM urges voters in Bengal, Assam to cast votes in record numbers

Modi tweeted: "Today, the phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections began. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on Saturday urged voters of West Bengal and Assam to cast their votes in record numbers.

"The first phase of elections began in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."

In the first phase, 30 of the total of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal and 47 of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam went to polls on Saturday under a heavy security measures.

Among the Assembly polls in five states, West Bengal has the maximum number of seats and highest phases staggered into eight, while polling would be held in Assam in three phases. Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, results would be declared in five states on May 2.

