PM using CBI, ED to control Tamil Nadu govt, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the people of the state during a roadshow in Coimbatore, the Congress leader said he has familial ties with the state and is indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu for having a loving relationship with his grandmother and father."There is a government in Delhi that wants to suppress the Tamil culture, language and history. And the Prime Minister believes that India should only have only one language, one culture and one idea. Prime Minister believes that entire India should worship only one person called Narendra Modi. He does not understand the spirit of Tamil people," Gandhi said.The Congress leader said he has visited the state to fight for the rights of the Tamil people.Gandhi further claimed that the schemes of the central government like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are destroying the small and medium industries in the state and added that the Central government is only working in favour of some five or six industrialists."Tamil Nadu used to be the centre of industrial progress, but unfortunately today it does not occupy that place. I met representatives from small and medium industries today and they explained the damage done by demonstration and GST. Narendra Modi is doing everything to weaken the MSME sector. What belongs to the farmers, MSME, and labourers, he is giving to five or six big industrialists. We are never going to allow that," the Congress leader added.He further alleged that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in the state has compromised its position and is being controlled by the Central government."You have a government today in Tamil Nadu that is compromised. PM Modi used the CBI and Enforcement Directorate to get what he wants. He thinks just because he controls the government of Tamil Nadu, he can control the people of Tamil Nadu. Nagpur can never determine the future of Tamil Nadu," said the Wayanad MP.Invoking his personal 'connections' with the state and its people, Gandhi said he is here to pay back the love his family received from Tamil Nadu."I don't have a political relationship with Tamil Nadu. I have a family relationship with the state. I have a blood relationship with Tamil Nadu. I have come here as your family member. I don't want anything from you. I only want your love and affection, and you know that my sentiment towards you is pure and honest. You had a loving relationship with my grandmother and father. So, I'm indebted to you. You have given me so much love that I have to pay it back. I want to help in once again building Tamil Nadu," he added.The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers and the general public.He will also visit Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts between January 23 to 25. (ANI)