PM, Yediyurappa, others greet Deve Gowda on 88th birthday

JD-S supremo Deve Gowda tweeted: "I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru (Ji) for calling me early this morning to wish me for my birthday. I pray to God to give him the strength to lead our nation during this crisis caused by the pandemic."

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and several other leaders greeted former Prime Minister, H.D Deve Gowda, who turned 88 on Tuesday.

In tweets, Gadkari and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended their birthday greetings and wished him a long and healthy life.

In his message, Yediyurappa said: "Best wishes to veteran politician and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on his birthday. May God bless you."

Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said: "Happy birthday to former Prime Minister and senior leader of JD(S) H. D. Deve Gowda. May you be blessed with long life and good health. May your experience guide the state and the country."

Many other leaders, cutting across political parties, also wished Deve Gowda on his birthday.

Deve Gowda, born on May 18, 1933 in Haradanahalli village in Hassan district, had been Karnataka Chief Minister before serving as Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997. He is currently a Rajya Sabha member.

--IANS

nbh/vd