PMC depositor dies after losing life savings

Mumbai: The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis has claimed another life.

A 51-year-old man, identified as Sanjay Gulati, died from a cardiac arrest after returning home from a protest against the PMC Bank scam in Mumbai.

Sanjay Gulati, a resident of Taporewala Gardens in Mumbai's suburban area of Oshiwara, was an account holder in the disgraced PMC Bank.

He had deposits worth Rs 90 lakh in the Oshiwara branch of the PMC Bank.

According to reports, Gulati was an employee of Jet Airways. He was fired after the airline went under in April. Another shock awaited him when the RBI placed restrictions on the withdrawal limit for depositors of the scam-hit PMC Bank.

On Monday, Sanjay Gulati was attending a protest at the Killa Court in the Fort area. Around 200 PMC Bank account holders on Monday protested outside the Mumbai court at the time when the accused in the PMC Bank scam -- Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan and former PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh -- were produced before the court for hearing. In the afternoon he returned home from the rally and asked his wife to serve him food. He suffered a cardiac arrest as he was eating and died.