PMC scam: Waryam Singh acted at HDIL promoter's behest to keep outstanding dues in dark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday told a Mumbai court that former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh acted at the behest of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to keep their outstanding dues hidden.

In an application submitted before the court to seek an extension of Waryam's custody, Police Inspector Kishore Parab asserted that he did not cooperate in the interrogation and kept changing his statement.

The police told the court that Joy Thomas, the former Managing Director of PMC Bank, apprised them about all the developments.Taking cognizance of the application, Esplanade court in Mumbai, earlier today, sent the trio to police custody till October 16.According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.Singh was arrested on October 6 for committing offences such as cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The police also alleged that he has huge and luxurious land parcel in the posh area of Juhu beach worth Rs 2,500 crore.They said that the accused bought one five-star hotel in Amritsar "out of the ill-gotten money of PMC bank"."He also purchased various properties in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh out of the crime proceeds of PMC bank," stated the application.They alleged that he played a "dual role" as he was earlier the director of various HDIL companies and later took the charge as the chairman of the bank.Police said that they are on a look-out for a man called Manmohan Ahuja, who they alleged is the front henchman of Waryam Singh. Ahuja, however, remains untraceable now. (ANI)