PMK calls for ban on Chinese Apps used to cheat gullible investors

The PMK leader in a statement issued on Friday said that these Chinese apps were promising high returns within a short span of time for deposits and allegedly cheating the depositors.

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Founder President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action and ban the Chinese apps which are allegedly duping gullible investors of their money.

He pointed out that it would be difficult to trace the origin of these Chinese apps and recovering money from them would be tough as they don't have any assets. If immediate action is not taken against these apps, people of the state would resort to suicide after being burdened with debts, he added.

He said the state government must launch major awareness programmes among the public against such apps to convince them of the danger of investing money in these apps.

The cyber wing of the Delhi police had arrested 10 people including two chartered accountants for allegedly duping 5 lakh people of crores by using Chinese apps.

The gang had cheated investors by convincing them that the money would be doubled in 24 days. Police said that Apps such as "New Blood", "EZ Plan" and "Sun Factory" get downloaded in India on a large scale. In less than a month and a half, the police cyber wing said that around 50 lakh Indians have downloaded these apps.

