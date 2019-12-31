PMK demands dual citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) general council here on Tuesday demanded that the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India should be allowed dual citizenship and the government should sign an agreement with the Lankan government in this regard.

According to the PMK, there is a demand in Tamil Nadu that the Lankan Tamils be given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Pointing to the Lankan Tamils' fears that they would lose their Lankan citizenship if they acquired citizenship of some other nation, the PMK said they could be accorded dual citizenship.

The PMK said the Lankan Tamils living in Canada and Europe have not acquired citizenship there, fearing loss of their native citizenship. According to the PMK, a decision should be taken on the kind of citizenship that Lankan Tamils should be given after ascertaining their wishes. It said India should enter into an agreement with Lanka to allow them to live in India with dignity. The PMK also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it didn't share borders with any other country and the Lankan Tamils come here as refugees. Also, the NRC would create unnecessary tension and fear amongst the people in Tamil Nadu. vj/pcj