PMK hits out at Stalin's decision to open TASMAC liquor shops

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) S. Ramadoss in a tweet has said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's statement that opening TASMAC liquor shops would curb illicit liquor is unbelievable. It indicates that the state government had failed to curb the smuggling of illicit liquor as well as brew.

The PMK leader said, "It is the duty of the government to curb the menace of illicit liquor. Whenever there are calls to enforce total prohibition in the state, the government would say that illicit liquor would be available free in the market."

Ramadoss called upon the Tamil Nadu government to shut down all TASMAC liquor shops and enforce total prohibition in the state to protect people from the ill effects of alcohol.

The PMK has always protested against the sale of liquor and party founder Ramadoss has been vociferous about a total liquor ban in the state.

--IANS

