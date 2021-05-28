PMK leader calls for price regulation of private milk companies

Ramdoss said that these companies are citing the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for reducing the procurement rates.

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S. Ramdoss, has called for price regulation of private milk companies in the state, stating that these companies are exploiting the dairy farmers by reducing their procurement rates.

The PMK leader said a statement, "After the lockdown announced on May 17 and the stringent lockdown since May 24, sales of vegetables and fruits have considerably reduced, but the sale of milk has not come down, and private milk companies are reducing the procurement rates citing reduced sales which is objectionable."

He also said that while the Tamil Nadu milk cooperative Aavin procured milk at Rs 32 per litre, the private companies did it for Rs 18 per litre during this period.

The PMK leader said, "Prices are reduced by 40 per cent. The private companies do not have any stated procurement rates and they may sometimes even buy at the same rate as Aavin, and may pay more if required. The government should constitute a board to regulate the selling price and procurement price of milk by private companies."

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader and movie star Seeman also called upon the state government to ensure that milk is available at a fair price.

Seeman said a few major milk companies are trying to make enormous profits at the expense of milk producers and farmers.

