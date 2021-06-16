PMK leader demands permanent closure of liquor shops in TN

Ramadoss said in a tweet on Wednesday that two men in Chennai and three others in other parts of Tamil Nadu were killed following drunken brawls on Monday.

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to close down all liquor shops in the state after five persons lost their lives in drunken brawls on the day of the reopening of TASMAC shops.

He said, "It is now clear that alcohol is the reason for all the murders and in the days to come, it will be proven that alcohol will be the root cause of all increasing incidents of crime."

The PMK leader said that alcohol is the root cause of all the problems and demanded that all liquor shops should be shut down in the state for the welfare of its people.

The former Union Health Minister said that the state government must forego the revenues earned from the sale of liquor.

