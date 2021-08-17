PMK wants TN govt to recognise all freedom fighters from state

In a statement on Monday, the senior leader said that the Chief Minister had spelled out the names of 12 freedom fighters of the state during his address in the Independence day celebrations.

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Founder leader of PMK Dr S. Ramadoss has said that the state government must not forget any freedom fighter while erecting memorials and publishing literature on the freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader said, however in the list that was spelled out by the Chief Minister there was no mention of 15 freedom fighters whose name was mentioned during last year's Independence day speech by the then Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

He called upon the government not to leave out the name of any freedom fighter and to double check on the list before it is finalised.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the names of freedom fighters like Mayuram Nagappan Padayachi, Kandhavarayan and Sendhavarayan, Theerar Sathyamoorthy, Sardar Adikesavalu Naicker, V.Ve.Su Iyer and Quaid-E- Millath Mohammed Ismael Sahib did not get a mention during the CM's speech.

He called upon the government to include the names while it is documenting the freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu.

