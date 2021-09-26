PML-N slams Imran Khan over his 'no curbs or censorship of media in Pakistan' remark

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement that there were no curbs or censorship of media in Pakistan and his government had given media total freedom.



Marriyum said it is beyond comprehension which government and media were Imran talking about, reported The Nation.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan's claims of enabling free media in Pakistan raise serious questions over his mental health.

"Imran has either totally lost his mind or he takes the people of Pakistan for fools. Every single word of Imran's speech today was a textbook definition of fake news. If there was a ban on fake news this speech could not have been aired", she said.

She said the state of media under Imran's rule is that his government cooks up fake cases against journalists to pressure them into propagating fake news about his so-called non-existent performance, reported The Nation.

Marriyum questioned Imran's double standards where his baseless allegations against his opponents were the ultimate truth while media exposing his crimes, corruption and blunders were all false in Imran's dictionary, reported The Nation.

"When the media exposes his theft in public sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, LNG and petrol, he dismisses it as fake news. However, the media must broadcast as truth the fake cases he levels against his political opponents even after getting embarrassed by the courts. It was all fair game when Imran forced the DG FIA to register fake cases against Nawaz and other PMLN leadership?" she asked.

She said Imran plotted a conspiracy against an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan at D-Chowk. Was the 120-day siege against the elected government of Pakistan that was broadcast 24/7 all patriotic and fair game? she asked.

"He was brought into power not by any miracle but through lies-loaded fake speeches, fake news and fake votes," said Marriyum.

The PML-N spokesperson told Imran not to dump the burden of his corruption, incompetence, lies, and inabilities on the media of Pakistan. How could the media report completion of nonexistent 5 million homes and 10 million jobs?

"News media, journalists are attacked, they are shot and abducted, talk shows are taken off-air without any legalities, channels are shut down but Imran believes that all this means that media is free in Pakistan. What does he expect the media to report when he had created this level of insecurity for journalism in Pakistan? Imran brings black laws like the Pakistan Media Development Authority while Opposition is jailed in death row cells to silence them", she lambasted. (ANI)

