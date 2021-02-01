PML-N to drag Imran Khan's govt to court over 'targeted' demolition drive

Lahore [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday announced that it will drag Imran Khan's government to court over 'targeted' demolition drive against its party leaders, reported Geo News.



A press conference by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ataullah Tarar in Lahore on Sunday protested the Punjab government's recent actions, in particular, the razing of the Khokhar brothers' residence by the Lahore Development Authority over what the government has characterised as "illegal occupation of government land".

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that "lists were being prepared" and the government was "targeting" the party's leaders in particular and adding their names to those that must be probed for corruption, reported Geo News.

"This idea of corruption will no longer sell," he said, adding that "whoever commits acts of oppression will meet a befitting fate", he added.

Rafique said that the government wishes to "eradicate all its opponents", but vowed that they will "never be eliminated".

He said that with by-polls around the corner, the government is "trying to scare the Opposition".

Rafique also said that action must be taken against the District Superintendent of Police under whose watch the operation took place.

Moreover, he gave the example of the office of an "approved scheme" in Sialkot that was demolished to scare the Opposition.

Also, former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Transparency International, to whom the prime minister would often refer to when speaking of his political opponents, has now found Pakistan to be suffering from the "worst corruption" in the current government's tenure, reported Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, for his part, announced that the party will approach the court against the government's actions, reported Geo News. (ANI)

