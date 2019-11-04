PMO expected to review Delhi air pollution today

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Prime Ministers Office (PMO) is expected to hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review the situation of Delhis air pollution emergency in the last 24 hours.

The meeting assumes significance after the Supreme Court hearing on pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday and the directions it gave to the Centre, Delhi government and the neighbouring states.

Earlier on Monday, the Cabinet Secretary held a review meeting on the matter as was decided in the PMO meeting on Sunday.

The PMO will review the pollution situation in the last 24 hours. Pollution levels in Delhi have moderated since Monday afternoon due to high-speed wind and bright sunshine. A public health emergency has already been declared in the national capital where schools have been shut. The issue is also making international headlines. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, had held a high-level meeting on Sunday on the situation arising out of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. Senior officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi joined the meeting through video conferencing. It was decided that the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis. The Chief Secretaries of these states have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts on a 24x7 basis. san/arm