PMO for long-term solution to curb air pollution

New Delhi: Top officials of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Monday outlined before the Prime Minister's Office steps taken by their states in the past 24 hours to check air pollution, including imposing fines on those burning stubble and sprinkling of water in identified "hotspots".

Holding a review meeting for the second consecutive day on tackling pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra pointed out that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution, a statement issued by the PMO said.

He also asked Haryana and Punjab to provide details of additional measures taken by them to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in during the last 24 hours. Delhi-NCR has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27. Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh said that he is personally monitoring the situation with deputy commissioners of various districts where hotspots have been identified. He said FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the state government is taking strict action by enforcing the necessary fines for incidents of violation of the said Act, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. Haryana Chief Secretary Kesni Anand Arora said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all concerned to reduce the cases of stubble burning in the state at the earliest. She said that the teams are in the field round-the-clock to control cases of air pollution. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev explained that water sprinkling has been intensified, and identified hotspots and corridors are being focussed upon to improve the situation.