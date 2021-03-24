PM's advice helped better govern TN: Palaniswami

Campaigning for the BJP candidate from Aravakurichi, K. Annamalai, Palaniswami said that the whole-hearted support of the Prime Minister had helped him wade through tough times in his four-year stint as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Palaniswami, said on Wednesday that the advice and tips provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped him govern and develop Tamil Nadu in a better manner.

The AIADMK leader said that the PM's tips had helped him formulate policies and programmes for the benefit of the people of the state.

"The Prime Minister had told me to always act for the development and welfare of the rural areas of the state, and I have implemented a lot of schemes and programmes for the people of the villages of Tamil Nadu which had transformed their lives," Palaniswami said.

Countering DMK leader M.K. Stalin's allegation that the AIADMK-led government had become a slave of the BJP government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said, "Development projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore have been executed in the state which became possible because of the cordial relations we share with the Centre. We have entered into an electoral understanding with the BJP for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Palaniswami also said that the AIADMK has promised several welfare schemes for the people of the state, which will be possible only if the state government shares a cordial relationship with the Centre.

