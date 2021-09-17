PM's b'day celebrations to help BJP poll campaign in Goa: Party official

Panaji, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday celebration is a "good opportunity" to canvas for the BJP for the 2022 state Assembly polls, Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Friday.

"Definitely. It is not only this year. We do the same thing every year. This year there is a good opportunity because elections are in January or February. This will be of benefit to the workers," Tanavade told mediapersons after being asked if the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations, which kicked off on Friday, would help the party in its campaign for the upcoming polls.